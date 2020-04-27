Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Not much going on in the World of rugby at the moment. Ireland are due to play in the summer against Australia but that is under threat owing to Covid 19. So, I have decided to do a couple of lists up. Firstly, starting with the top 5 props in worlds rugby.

Tadhg Furlong (Ireland) – At 27 years old the Wexford man is now in the prime of his career. He was played over 105 times for Leinster spanning back to 2013. He has been an integral part of the Ireland team since 2015 making over 40 appearances. He also been on tour with the British and Irish Lions. He won the Six Nations, Grand Slam and Triple Crown in 2018. While he would also secure two Pro 14 titles with Leinster 2018 and 2019. He would win a Champions Cup also in 2018.

2. Sekope Kepu (Australia) – Kepu is very experienced in the position. He has made over 106 appearances for the Wallabies since making his debut in 2008 against Italy. Kepu played at U17, 19 and U21 level for New Zealand. He is one of the best in the game at the moment.

3. Ramiro Herrera (Argentina) – At 31 the Argentine is one of the best in the game. He has played 39 times for Argentina. A strong ball carrier and sturdy in the scrum makes him one of the best in the game.

4. Dan Cole (England) – Cole is a very consistent player. He has played 95 times for England. He has numerous honours at both club level and international and is one of the best tighthead props in the game for sure.

5. Demba Bamba (France) – Bamba at 22 has a long career ahead of him. He is currently playing with Brive in the Top 14. He made his debut in 2018. He has a Six Nations U20 Championship medal and also won a World Cup winners medal U20 that same year.