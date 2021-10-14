Ulster name unchanged XV for Lions clash with Treadwell on bench

4 total views, 4 views today
The Ulster coaching team has named the match-day squad to face Emirates Lions at Kingspan Stadium tomorrow evening (7.35pm kick-off), in what will be the first ever meeting between the two sides.
The starting XV is unchanged to the side that defeated Benetton under the lights last Friday evening.
Will Addison is selected at full-back alongside Ethan McIlroy and Craig Gilroy on the wings while Stewart Moore and James Hume form the centre partnership.
Nathan Doak and Billy Burns are named as the starting half-backs, completing the province’s backline.
Andrew Warwick is named in the front row at loosehead with Ulster’s latest double-centurion, Rob Herring at hooker and Tom O’Toole at tighthead prop.
Sam Carter will again lead the side and is paired with Alan O’Connor in the engine room.
Matty Rea is retained at blindside, with Nick Timoney at openside and David McCann is named at Number Eight.
Kieran Treadwell makes his return from injury to the forward replacements alongside Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane and Sean Reidy.
Mike Lowry could make his 50th appearance for the province if called upon from the bench. The other backline replacements are David Shanahan and Ben Moxham.
The game will be shown live on RTÉ 2, BBC Northern Ireland, Premier Sports, SuperSport and URC TV.
Ulster Team v Emirates Lions
(15-9) Will Addison, Craig Gilroy, James Hume, Stewart Moore, Ethan McIlroy, Billy Burns, Nathan Doak;
(1-8) Andrew Warwick, Rob Herring, Tom O’Toole, Alan O’Connor, Sam Carter (Capt.), Matty Rea, Nick Timoney, David McCann.
Replacements: Brad Roberts, Eric O’Sullivan, Ross Kane, Kieran Treadwell, Sean Reidy, David Shanahan, Mike Lowry, Ben Moxham.