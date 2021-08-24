Ulster To Have 10,000 Fans At Kingspan For Saracens Friendly

1 total views, 1 views today

Ulster Rugby will allow 10,000 fans to attend their pre-season friendly against RFU Championship winners Saracens on Friday, September 3.

The eagerly-anticipated clash against the five-time Premiership and three-time Heineken Champions Cup winners will be played in front of the largest crowd at the home of Ulster Rugby since the February 2020 win over Toyota Cheetahs.

All of those in attendance will have to have Ulster season tickets for the upcoming 2021/22 season – no individual tickets for the match will be on sale.

There will be no enforced social distancing for the fixture so season ticket holders will be able to sit in their own seat or stand on their allocated terrace for the match.

However, each terrace will operate to 30% of normal capacity to provide some social distancing in busy areas.

Furthermore, a socially distanced area will be available as an option for those who would like to socially distance themselves.

A section of the AbbeyAutoline Family Stand will be held for those who would prefer to sit in a socially distanced area.

The food village will be in operation for the game but no stadium bars will be open, except for table service in hospitality.

If you wish to become a season ticket holder ahead of the clash, there will be two priority windows in advance of this fixture for people to secure their season tickets.

2020/21 #TogetherUlster Members will have access to a Season Ticket priority window from 10 am on Tuesday 24 August until 10 am on Wednesday 25 August.

Those who have signed up to the Season Ticket waiting list before 5 pm on Tuesday 24 August will have access to a priority window from 10 am on Wednesday 25 August until 5 pm on Tuesday 31 August.

Both of these groups will be emailed their exclusive priority booking link at the time the respective windows open.

Ulster Rugby will have measures in place for the fixture in order to ensure a safe return of supporters.

Staggered entry and exit times will be utilised to avoid queueing and congestion.

Digital tickets will be accepted to provide contactless and secure entry through the turnstiles.

An alternative option to print your match tickets at home is also available.

There will be enhanced cleaning to disinfect busy areas pre and post-match and automated hand sanitising units have been fitted to turnstiles and stands.

Face coverings must be worn when moving around the stadium and in any indoor areas – the latter areas will have increased ventilation.

Numbers entering toilets will be controlled by stewards and one-way systems will be in operation where possible.

Ulster Rugby would also advise that anyone attending the fixture should test themselves using Rapid COVID-19 tests before they attend, and on days 2 and 8 after the event, in order to identify any positive cases and allow them to self-isolate.

