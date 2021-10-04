URC examining ‘bite’ accusation in Munster match

5 total views, 5 views today

The United Rugby Championship citing officer will look into a bite accusation that happened to Niall Scannell during Munster’s win

Reds fans were happy at the weekend after the provincial side came back from 15 points down to win comfortably. Johann Van Graam’s side secured the bonus point in Thomond Park with a 34-18 win over DHL Stormers.

It was a happy occasion for the rugby club with South African star RG Snyman pushing through for a try. This was his first score since returning from a 13-month injury.

RG Snyman is playing a different game to the rest of us. pic.twitter.com/muzEdpbNq1 — The Loose Head (@TheLooseH) October 2, 2021

Although it was a majorly positive day, the celebrations were marred by an alleged moment. Munster hooker Niall Scannell has made the claim that he was bitten in the leg by a Stormers player.

This bite accusation is also backed up by the Stags’ captain Peter O’Mahony. He told the referee, Andrew Brace about the incident during the match but it could not be confirmed by the video footage.

During the game, Brace told O’Mahony: “I understand your frustrations, but there’s nothing in the footage.

“If there’s anything there, my citing officer will deal with it.”

The Munster Head Coach has said that Scannell will undergo a medical examination for safety reasons. Van Graam also said post-match that the club will look further into Scannell and O’Mahony’s claim.

“Niall reported that to Pete on the pitch, the referee had a look at it, they couldn’t see any evidence of it, but we’ll go through the right channels.”

Scannell was not seriously injured by the alleged incident and continued to play the match. The hooker also scored a try, driving home from a maul in the 50th minute.

Munster’s performance showed that they will be one of the strongest teams competing in the United Rugby Championship but they still have more areas to improve on before their next game.

They will next play Scarlets at 14:00 on Sunday 10th October in Wales.

