USA Boss Gary Gold Pleased With Carty And Mullen

USA Rugby Head Coach Gary Gold was impressed with former Connacht prospect Luke Carty after the 23-year-old made his debut for the side at Twickenham last weekend.

The USA lost 43-29 to Eddie Jones’ England but were the better side in the second half after a poor first 40 minutes.

Carty scored nine points on the day to help the side to close the gap they had allowed to open up as they outscored the English 26-17 to finish on a high.

“I thought [his debut] went very well,” Gold said.

“I thought he was quite composed – he’s a confident young man.”

Irish-born Carty will start on Saturday night against Ireland at fly-half, collecting his second cap for the USA Eagles in the process.

Carty qualifies for the United States via his grandmother, who was born in New York.

He moved to the US at the beginning of 2021 to join the LA Giltinis, who are currently playing their inaugural season in Major League Rugby.

The United States international has impressed for the side that also has Australian legends Adam-Ashley Cooper and Matt Giteau on its books.

Paul Mullen is another USA star that has impressed Gary Gold since coming into the American national side.

Mullen made his debut for the States in the summer of 2018 as a substitute in the side’s 62-13 win over Russia in Colorado.

The Aran Islands native has gone to represent the national team at the Rugby World Cup in 2019 and will play the country of his birth for the second time, earning his 20th cap in the process.

Gold noted the Utah Warriors’ prop’s improvement since breaking into the Eagles squad and gave credit to the MLR as one of the reasons for that.

“Yeah, I think he’s improved…I think that’s down to the MLR and being able to get regular game time.”

The 29-year-old will also start against Ireland on Saturday night, positioned at tighthead prop.

To see the USA squad for the match, click here.

The game will kick-off at 7:15 pm with RTÉ broadcasting it in the Republic of Ireland.

