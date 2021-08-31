Arsenal agree to sign Tomiyasu for €20 million

1 total views, 1 views today

Arsenal are looking to solve more of their defensive woes with the signing of Japanese defender Takehiro Tomiyasu from Bologna

The Gunners have agreed to sign Tomiyasu who plays in Serie A with an announcement imminent after his medical.

According to Italian reporter Fabricio Romano, personal terms have been discussed and decided on with Bologna receiving €20 million and a potential €3 million in add-ons. The medical will take place this afternoon in Italy and an official announcement will be made once the player is given the all-clear.

To push the deal through in time, the Gunners have sent a doctor to complete the medical. Arsenal have stolen this deal from under the noses of their biggest rivals Tottenham who were heavily linked with the player.

Takehiro Tomiyasu to Arsenal, agreement reached and here we go! Personal terms agreed and Bologna will receive €20m plus €3m add ons. ⚪️🔴🇯🇵 #AFC #DeadlineDay Medical during the afternoon and then official announcement. Here-we-go. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 31, 2021

Arteta believes that Tomiyasu will fit in perfectly in defensive Arsenal’s setup, being comfortable to play at right-back and centreback.

He appears to be a great player for the future, only 22 years old and willing to play out from the back with either foot. He has made 60 appearances in the league over the last two seasons for the midtable club Bologna. In his mainstay at the side, he also scored three goals and provided three assists.

He also enjoyed his summer playing at the home for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He plays like a defender with ten years of experience at the highest level and now he has a great chance to challenge himself in the Premier League.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is a Gunner! Here's what you need to know about the 22-year-old fullback/center back hybrid. (1/x) pic.twitter.com/TPMewavwcN — Adam Rae Voge (@adamvoge) August 31, 2021

The Gunners have been in need of more reassurance in their defense this year having conceded nine goals in their first three games of the league. This signing will also give Arteta a chance to offload some players that are no longer needed at the club.

Reports claim that Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles could still leave the club before the closing of the transfer window.

Tomiyasu might make his debut for the club in their next match against Norwich on Saturday 11th September in the Emirates Stadium.

