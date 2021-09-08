Arsenal v Norwich – Preview, Team News, Betting

1 total views, 1 views today
Arsenal finally want to get some points on the board as they face Norwich at home in week four of the Premier League
The game will kick off at 15:00, 11th September in the Emirates Stadium with Michael Oliver as referee.
The Gunners’ are currently at their lowest moment in their recent history after losing their opening three matches and sitting on the bottom of the Premier League table.
Now with new signings Tomiyasu and Ramsdale, they have a chance at starting a new as they face fellow bottom place team, Norwich. They also could have players like Partey and Gabriel returning from injury to boost their starting squad.
The only other team without points yet is Wolverhampton Wanderers. Norwich had a tough return to top-flight football after facing three of the best five teams in their opening matches.
A narrow loss against Leicester last week might now give them hope to push on and improve. Stars Pukki and Cantwell are yet to inspire Carrow Road with the Finnish striker scoring the club’s only goal from the penalty spot.
In the last 11 matches where the two teams played each other, Arsenal won seven times and Norwich managed a single victory. The last time they played was mid-2020 as the Gunners ran out 4-0 winners at home.
Predicted Starting 11s
Arsenal
Formation
4-2-3-1
Predicted Team
Leno (GK), Tierney, White, Tomiyasu, Soares, Lokonga, Partey, Pépé, Odegaard, Saka, Aubameyang
Injuries
Xhaka (Suspended), Elneny (Muscle injury), Kolasinac (Knock), Partey (Sprain)
Norwich
Formation
4-3-3
Predicted Team
Krul (GK), Williams, Hanley, Gibson, Aarons, Lees-Melou, Gilmour, McLean, Cantwell, Pukki, Rashica
Injuries
Mumba (Knee), Tzolis (Calf), Placheta (Covid-19), Byram (Hamstring)
Predicted Score
It is finally time that Arsenal finds at least one point but that will not come very easy at all. Expect this to become a tense, nervous affair with players scared to make mistakes.
Arsenal will eventually come out on top, winning 2-1.
