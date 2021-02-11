Bayern Munich crowned FIFA Club World Cup champions after victory over Tigres

Benjamin Pavard scored the winner for the German heavyweights.

Bayern Munich have had an incredible year. Between winning the UEFA Champions League, German Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal, they could hardly have done much better.

They were given the chance to further add to their trophy cabinet this evening as they took on Mexican side Tigres in the Club World Cup final, which was last won by Liverpool.

It was Tigres’ first appearance in the final of the Club World Cup. In fact, they were the first Mexican side to ever reach that stage.

Tigres beat South Korean side Ulsan and Brazilian giants Palmeiras on their way to the final while Bayern defeated Egyptian side Al Ahly SC in the semi-final.

As many would have expected, Bayern Munich scored the opening goal.

However, their celebrations wouldn’t last long.

Joshua Kimmich, who has been excellent for Bayern in recent times, struck from outside the area and his effort found the bottom corner. However, upon further review the goal was controversially ruled out as Robert Lewandowski was adjudged to be obstructing the view of the Tigres ‘keeper.

Tigres were likely the happier side going into the break as the first half ended scoreless.

Bayern were unusually quiet in their attacking output, finding it hard to penetrate the Tigres backline. Hansi Flick needed a much better second half performance from his side.

Bayern started the second similar to how they played in the first in that they lacked their usual attacking threat.

However, after a period of inactivity from both teams, Bayern found the net in the 59th minute.

Robert Lewandowski was initially played in from a good cross and his header was saved by the keeper. Benjamin Pavard was in the right position to pounce on the rebound, though, as he slotted into the back of the net.

The goal was initially disallowed for offside but VAR came to the rescue of Bayern this time. After a period of deliberation between the officials, the ruling was overturned and the goal stood.

Bayern had a number of chances to add to the scoreline thereafter but were unable to find the back of the net again.

The match finished 1-0.

Despite a respectable performance from Tigres, the German champions proved their quality in the end as they won their 2nd FIFA Club World Cup.

