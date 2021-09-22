Best SSE Airtricity League XI in FIFA 22

1,080 total views, 1,080 views today

FIFA 22 launches Friday, 1st October which will see the return of the SSE Airtricity League along with Ireland’s ten best clubs

This will be the 14th year that the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division has featured in-game. People that purchase the game will also get exclusive Club Pack Covers featuring the individual club crests of all 10 Premier Division teams.

Powered by The League, each Premier Division team will have their very own exclusive FIFA 22 Club Pack, and the cover sleeves will once again be free to download for all League of Ireland fans when the game launches on Friday, October 1st.

Many FIFA players are great fans of their most popular feature and there have been some upgrades and downgrades to the players in the Irish league.

The squad of best players is made up of four nations and five clubs with Dundalk and Shamrock Rovers having the majority of players.

Dundalk’s Michael Duffy is the new highest rated player in the game with a 68 rating. The best aspects of his card are his 81 pace and that he is one of three players in the league with four-star skill moves and weak foot – the other two are Rovers’ Danny Mandroiu and Sligo Rovers’ Kiwi forward Ryan de Vries.

The two fastest players in the league by FIFA 22 standards are English winger Junior Odegi-Uzokwe and Jamaican forward Romeo Parkes.

FIFA 22 Airtricity League XI

Formation: 4-3-3

Goalkeeper: Talbot (65)

James Talbot just edges out Mannus with more individual stats. The Bohemians keeper stands at only 5’11” but his higher reflexes will make him strong with close shots.

Defence: Kavanagh (63), Cleary (64), Lopes (65), Gannon (65)

The mainly Shamrock Rovers defence is made up of two silver cards. Cape Verde’s Roberto Lopes and Ireland’s Sean Gannon will sure up a backline that is missing speed.

Midfield: McEleney (65), Zahibo (66), O’Neill (65)

Now we start to move on to the big guns. Wilfried Zahibo from the Central African Republic is a rare silver card with high physicality and an orange link to Athletico Madrid’s Kondogbia.

He is surrounded by Irish league mainstay’s Gary O’Neill and Patrick McEleney whose stats do not properly reflect the effect they have had on the league.

Front Three: Duffy (68), Hoban (65), Byrne (66)

The strike force has two of the Airticity league’s best shooters in Graham Burke and Patrick Hoban. They will join the 68 rated rare card in Michael Duffy who has had a lackluster season with Dundalk so far this season.

Bench: Mannus (65), Hoare (64), Bolger (64), Forrester (64), Mandroiu (64)

