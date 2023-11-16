Limerick win seven of the 2023 Hurling All-Star awards

Limerick’s triumphant four in a row in the All-Ireland senior hurling championship reflects their dominance in the PwC Hurling All-Star team for 2023, securing an impressive seven places in the coveted final 15.

Leading the roster, the Treaty County commands seven spots, with Kilkenny, the All-Ireland finalists, capturing five places. Munster finalists Clare claim two spots, and Galway’s forward Conor Whelan completes the lineup.

Eoin Murphy from Kilkenny earns his fourth All-Star goalkeeper title after a remarkable season filled with incredible saves, notably his Cat-like reflex save against Clare’s Peter Duggan in the semi-final at Croke Park.

Representing Kilkenny in the full back line are Mikey Butler and Huw Lawlor, accompanied by three-time winner Dan Morrissey. Clare’s John Conlon, named at centre back, joins a select group honored as both forwards and defenders in their careers.

The dynamic duo from Limerick, Diarmaid Byrnes and Kyle Hayes, clinch their fourth consecutive All-Star awards in the midfield. Meanwhile, birthday celebrant TJ Reid of Kilkenny marks his seventh All-Star in 12 years, elevating him to the esteemed company of hurling icons with seven awards.

Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy praised the exceptional final 15, acknowledging their place among the celebrated heroes honored with a PwC Hurling All-Star since 1971. The presentation banquet at the RDS promises to be a momentous celebration of this remarkable GAA season.

Tom Parsons, CEO of the GPA, commended the 15 hurlers for achieving the pinnacle of recognition, joining the esteemed list of hurling legends who have received these awards in the past.

Enda McDonagh, Managing Partner at PwC, lauded the outstanding contributions of the 15 players, recognizing their exceptional individual and team performances throughout the year.

The PwC All-Star teams will receive their awards at a gala event in Dublin’s RDS, televised live on RTÉ this Friday. The ceremony will announce the PwC Football All-Stars, along with the GAA/GPA PwC Hurler of the Year, Footballer of the Year, and Young Players of the Year awards, voted on by the inter-county playing body themselves.

The PwC All-Stars, originating in 1971, stand as the highest individual honor in Gaelic Games, with the final 15 selected by a panel of esteemed Gaelic Games Correspondents from various media platforms.

PwC Hurling All-Star s 2023

(Previous winning years in brackets)

1. Eoin Murphy (Kilkenny) (2016, 2018, 2021)

2. Mikey Butler (Kilkenny) (2022)

3. Huw Lawlor (Kilkenny) (2022)

4. Dan Morrissey (Limerick) (2018, 2020)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022)

6. John Conlon (Clare) (2018)

7. Kyle Hayes (Limerick) (2020, 2021, 2022)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Limerick) (2021)

9. Will O’Donoghue (Limerick) (2021)

10. Shane O’Donnell (Clare) (2022)

11. TJ Reid (Kilkenny) (2012, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2020, 2022)

12. Tom Morrissey ( Limerick) (2020, 2021)

13. Conor Whelan (Galway) (2017)

14. Aaron Gillane (Limerick) (2019, 2020, 2022)

15. Eoin Cody (Kilkenny)

PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees

Kyle Hayes, Aaron Gillane, Diarmaid Byrnes (all Limerick)

PwC GAA/GPA Young Hurler of the Year Nominees

Adam Hogan (Clare), Mark Rodgers (Clare), Ciaran Joyce (Cork)

The PwC Hurling All-Star 2023 selectors are:

Colm Keys (Irish Independent), Seán Moran (Irish Times), Marty Morrissey (RTÉ), John Fogarty (Irish Examiner), Pat Nolan (Irish Mirror), Damian Lawlor (RTÉ), MacDara MacDonncha (TG4), Philip Lannigan (Irish Daily Mail), John Harrington (gaa.ie), Joanne Cantwell (RTÉ), Gráinne McElwaine (GAAGO), Fintan O’Toole (the42.ie).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com