World Rugby Admits Error: Aaron Smith’s Disallowed Try in Rugby World Cup Final

Three weeks post the intense Rugby World Cup final clash between the Springboks and All Blacks, controversies still echo over key decisions.

Recent reports from New Zealand reveal a stunning revelation: World Rugby has seemingly conceded that Aaron Smith’s disallowed try should have been allowed.

The Disallowed Try Incident:

In the pivotal 54th minute of the final match, Richie Mo’unga, the All Blacks’ fly-half, orchestrated an impressive play, penetrating the Springboks’ defensive line before seamlessly connecting with Aaron Smith, who elegantly dove over the try line. However, the joyous moment was short-lived as TMO Tom Foley detected a knock-on by Ardie Savea during the preceding lineout, leading to the attacking set of possession.

The Controversy Unveiled

Referee Wayne Barnes, after careful scrutiny of the replays, made the decision to disallow the try. Nonetheless, a report from Stuff.co.nz suggests that World Rugby, in private discussions with the All Blacks, has recognized that Barnes’ ruling was actually outside the scope of the rules. Intriguingly, the global governing body seems hesitant to publicly acknowledge this

