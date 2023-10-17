HomeRugbyRugby IrishLeinster Rugby - Weekly injury and squad updates for 2023/24
Leinster Rugby – Weekly injury and squad updates for 2023/24

Leinster Rugby’s 2023/24 Season Injury Report: Key Updates and Player Progress

In preparation for Sunday’s BKT United Rugby Championship opener against Glasgow Warriors, Leinster Rugby Head Coach Leo Cullen provides crucial insights into the team’s health. Here’s the latest on player injuries and recoveries:

Rhys Ruddock’s Successful Return

Rhys Ruddock, recuperating from a hamstring injury sustained last season, has successfully returned to training. His performance in the friendly against Castres showcased a full recovery with no reported issues.

Cian Healy: Further Assessment in Progress

Cian Healy, in the final stages of recovery from a foot injury, is currently undergoing additional assessment. The coaching staff is closely monitoring his progress as he inches towards full fitness.

Michael Milne’s Shoulder Rehabilitation

Michael Milne is making strides in the final stages of rehabilitation for a shoulder injury. His progress indicates positive steps toward rejoining the squad in optimal condition.

Martin Moloney’s Impending Return Martin Moloney

recovering from a long-term knee injury, is on track for a return to on-field training in the coming weeks. The coaching team anticipates his full recovery and active participation in upcoming sessions.

Ongoing Monitoring for Ed Byrne and Alex Soroka

No further updates are available for Ed Byrne (hamstring) and Alex Soroka (foot). The coaching staff continues to monitor their conditions, and further updates will be provided as developments unfold.

Stay tuned for more updates as Leinster Rugby gears up for the exciting season ahead. Catch the action live on RTÉ2 and Premier Sports 1, with kick-off at 4 pm at Scotstoun Stadium.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

