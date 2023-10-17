Ulster Rugby – Injury news and squad updates for 2023/24 Season

The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Saturday’s Round 1 BKT United Rugby Championship fixture against Zebre Parma.
Ahead of Ulster’s opening URC game of the 2023-24 season, the following players are currently unavailable for selection:
Marty Moore (Knee)
Greg Jones (Shoulder)
John Cooney (Calf)
Eric O’Sullivan (Shoulder)
Sean Reffell (Ankle)
James McCormick (Shoulder)
Alan O’Connor (Ankle)
Luke Marshall (Following graduated return to play protocols following a recent concussion)
Steven Kitshoff (RWC, South Africa)
Rob Herring (IRFU Player Management Programme)
Tom O’Toole (IRFU Player Management Programme)
Stuart McCloskey (IRFU Player Management Programme)
Iain Henderson (IRFU Player Management Programme)
