HomeRugbyRugby IrishUlster Rugby - Injury news and squad updates for 2023/24 Season
Rugby Irish

Ulster Rugby – Injury news and squad updates for 2023/24 Season

JoeNa Connacht
By JoeNa Connacht
0
10

The Ulster Rugby Medical Performance team has issued a squad update ahead of Saturday’s Round 1 BKT United Rugby Championship fixture against Zebre Parma.

Ahead of Ulster’s opening URC game of the 2023-24 season, the following players are currently unavailable for selection:

Marty Moore (Knee)

Greg Jones (Shoulder)

John Cooney (Calf)

Eric O’Sullivan (Shoulder)

Sean Reffell (Ankle)

James McCormick (Shoulder)

Alan O’Connor (Ankle)

Luke Marshall (Following graduated return to play protocols following a recent concussion)

Steven Kitshoff (RWC, South Africa)

Rob Herring (IRFU Player Management Programme)

Tom O’Toole (IRFU Player Management Programme)

Stuart McCloskey (IRFU Player Management Programme)

Iain Henderson (IRFU Player Management Programme)

Squad updates in association with The Ulster Independent Clinic.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

Previous article
Your Comprehensive Guide to the BKT URC: Team Analysis and Key Players
JoeNa Connacht
JoeNa Connachthttps://sportsnewsireland.com/
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

JoeNa Connacht on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
Isabella Davis on Top five historical winning bets in horse racing
sean on GAA Football Championship 2023: Group Draw & Fixtures Schedule
Carrie Gerrard on Modern Pentathlon: Coyle finishes third Olympics in 24th
Donal Hickey on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
Judy willams on Jamie & Emma Spencer ”Living apart” after details of affair become common knowledge
USA Rugby on Ireland Lose Second Successive Game At Olympics v USA
jimb1999 on Galway Races 2021: How to buy Tickets
Martin Roche on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
John on Video Highlights – Dublin never leave second gear to beat Roscommon
F Scott on Jockey apologies for sitting on dead horse
Sean O'Shea on List of live GAA matches GAAGO online, Sky Sports, GAAGO & RTE
M Mc C on Monaghan vs Meath: Division 1 Preview, team news and live scores
mary Shaughnessy on Tipperary SFC Final: Clonmel Commercials vs Loughmore-Castleiney Preview
John Martin on Mayo County Final 2020 Preview – Breaffy vs Knockmore
D on Is It The Right Time For Ireland To Approach Jack Grealish Again?
Daragh O'Malley on Horse racing in Ireland to continue during Coronavirus
xxxskfxxx on Coronavirus – Cancel Sky Sports, BT Sports & Eir Sports subscriptions?
Olivia Ni Gharbhain on Tyrone v Dublin, Preview, Team News and live score updates
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores
LoyalMayofan on Division 1: Meath v Mayo, Preview, Team News and live scores

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Newspaper is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv