Bielsa has high hopes for Rodrigo after missing draw

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa believes that forward Rodrigo will come true on his price tag this season

The Whites made a slight return to form in last weekend’s game against Everton. The team made two comebacks during the game to draw 2-2 against the Toffees.

The team played well to overcome a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty goal and sweet Demarai Gray finish. A great first-time strike by Brazilian Raphinha sealed the draw with 20 minutes to play.

The crowd was thoroughly entertained in what was Elland Road’s first full capacity match in the Premier League in over 17 years.

A notable admission from the Leeds squad was Spanish forward Rodrigo. He missed the match will muscular strain but is likely to return for this weekend’s game.

The attacker arrived at the club last season and only managed seven goals. While in Spain he normally played striker but was repositioned into an attacking midfielder under Bielsa to facilitate Patrick Bamford.

He did not quite live up to the hype after becoming Leed’s record signing.

United’s boss Bielsa still has a lot of belief in his Spaniard’s scoring capabilities, speaking in an interview at the weekend he said:

“During the week he had a slight muscular issue, from which he recovered quickly. If that hadn’t happened he would have been our offensive midfielder in the game today.

“I have a lot of confidence in the qualities of Rodrigo. During the six weeks of pre-season, he’s the player who shone the most.”

This is a great graphic, stacking record signings per Premier League club. Leeds are 15th with Rodrigo. Some notable insane signings; Ndombele – £63m (WTF), Haller – £45m, and my fav; Joelinton – £39.6m! Also Palace and Watford ahead/level with Leeds. Bielsa is amazing. #LUFC pic.twitter.com/3H0CuPxEE3 — Mat Thomas (@EmptyUK) August 21, 2021

Rodrigo has a long season ahead of himself to improve his goal tally. Leeds’ next game will be in the Carabao Cup at home to Crewe Alexandra. The match kicks off at 19:45 on Tuesday, 24th August.

