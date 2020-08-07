Bohemians put dent in Dundalk title bid

Bohemians have put a massive dent in the Dundalk bid with a 2-1 win at Dalymount Park on Friday. It was a good game but the Dundalk title bid is now looking likely to becoming to a premature end.

Dundalk drew 1-1 last week with St Pat’s and were poor going by their high standards. Vinny Perth’s side are now two points behind Bohs and a further five points behind league leaders Shamrock Rovers who have a game in hand with Derry on Sunday. The two goals came courtesy of Keith Buckley and Daniel Grant. Michael Duffy registered a goal for the away side.

Keith Buckley makes it 2-0 thanks to a deflection #rtesoccer

Bohs were very creative in the game, creating chances and showing signs of the excellent qualities they possess. They will target a top four finish and by the way they are playing they are well on the way to this. If they stay in touch with the their Dublin rivals then they may be able to pose a threat. Bohs took the lead after just 7 minutes of play. Twardek did excellent on the left side, before pulling it back to Anthony Breslin. He in turn crossed to find Daniel Grant at the back post who finished past Gary Rogers. Bohs doubled their lead on 15 minutes with that man Twardek causing problems for Sean Gannon, Grant got on to ball to lay it back to Buckley who scored via a deflection of Andy Boyle.

Dundalk looked sluggish at times and some sloppy play by Jordan Flores allowing JJ Lunney to be put through by Twardek but Rogers saved. Colovic moved to the right wing now for Dundalk. Andy Boyle headed over from a Duffy corner and Dundalk needed a goal to have any chance after the break one thought. That goal eventually came. Colovic, crossed to find Michael Duffy to head home past Stephen McGuinness. Bohs to their credit were comfortable after the restart. Dundalk, had a chance with Patrick Hoban heading off the bar when it looked a certain goal.

With a half hour into the second half Dawson Devoy hit a curled effort wide of the post. Dan Cleary also had a shot but it wasn’t to be for Dundalk. They will have to improve if they are to get into the title race once again.

Dundalk: Rogers; Gannon, Boyle, Cleary, Massey (Oduwa 87); Kelly (Mountney 34), Shields, Flores (Patching 66), Duffy; Colovic; Hoban.

Bohemians: McGuinness; Lyons, Casey, Cornwall, Breslin; Grant, Buckley, Lunney, Twardek; Ward (Devoy 72); Wright.

