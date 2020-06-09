Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Bolton Wanderers have been relegated from League One and will play in the fourth tier of English football next season. It comes after the current season in League One and League Two was ended after clubs voted to cut short the season due to Covid 19.

Clubs voted for a framework which was made up by the English Football League board. This meant the final table in both divisions was calculated based on using an unweighted points per game system. Promotion, relegation and play-off positions were still all retained.

In League 1 Coventry City will be playing Championship football next season. Rotherham will also be making a return to the Championship. In terms of the play-offs, Joey Barton’s Fleetwood Town will contest along with Oxford. In addition to Wycombe and Portsmouth. Dates and times for games will announced in the coming days by the EFL. Bolton are relegated from League One, along with Tranmere Rovers and Southend United.

Looking at League 2, Swindon Town, Crewe Alexandra and Plymouth have all been promoted to the third tier in English football. Moreover, Northampton, Exeter, Colchester and Cheltenham will all play in the league 2 play-offs. BBC Sport say that these games are due to take place next week. the first legs. Relegation hasn’t been confirmed but Stevenage will be relegated at present, however Macclesfield could also be relegated if they are found in breach of EFL regulations where a point reduction may occur.

Finally, Wembley is set to host the League Two play-off final. This will be behind closed doors on Monday June 29th.

League One

Promoted: Coventry City (champions), Rotherham United

Coventry City (champions), Rotherham United Play-offs: Wycombe Wanderers v Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth v Oxford United (dates tbc)

Wycombe Wanderers v Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth v Oxford United (dates tbc) Relegated: Tranmere Rovers, Southend United, Bolton Wanderers

League Two (As of Now)