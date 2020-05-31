Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Borussia Dortmund remain in the title hunt in the Bundesliga after an excellent 6-1 win over Paderborn on Sunday. Jadon Sancho grabbed a hat trick as they remain 7 points off leaders Bayern Munich.

Dortmund now sit on 60 points with 29 games played. There are five games left in the current season. Meanwhile, Paderborn are in the relegation zone on bottom of the table. It took 54 minutes for the game’s first goal coming from Belgian international Thorgan Hazard, this was followed up three minutes later by England international Jadon Sancho. Interestingly, Sancho revealed a shirt with the words Justice for George Floyd and was subsequently given a yellow card.

Paderborn pulled a goal back through Uwe Hunemeier with a 72nd minute penalty, before Sancho stretched the Dortmund lead to two goals with his second of the game on 74 minutes. Achraf Hakimi put the game to bed with his sides fourth goal on 85 minutes. Hakimi also revealed a shirt with support for George Floyd. It was 5-1 minutes with Marcel Schmelzer before Sancho completed his hat trick in added time to complete the rout.

In other games, Marcel Thuram and Alassane Plea helped steer Borussia Monchengladbach to a 4-1 win over Union Berlin. They then in turn reclaimed the Champions League spot. Thuram also paid tribute to George Floyd going down on one knee after he scored. Marco Rose manager of Gladbach was delighted with his sides performance he said, “We did what we set out to do,” Gladbach coach Marco Rose said. “When we had possession we were dominant even though we made one or two mistakes more than we should. But we scored four good goals and I am obviously very satisfied with the performance and the result.”

Bayern Munich had a big 5-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf on Saturday. Goals from Robert Lewandowski (2), Benjamin Pavard, Alphonso Davies and an own goal. Bayern manager Hans-Dieter-Flick said, “It was important for us to show we wouldn’t ease off after Tuesday’s match against Dortmund,”. “We still have a few matches ahead of us. We’re in a good position now.”

The Bundesliga was one of the first leagues to resume two weeks ago after a two month break due to Covid 19. Strict measures are in place with games behind closed doors.