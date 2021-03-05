Cardiff City’s unbeaten run continues on special occasion for Mick McCarthy

They played out a scoreless draw against Huddersfield Town on Mick McCarthy’s 1,000th match as a manager.

After being sacked just 2 months into his reign as APOEL manager back in January, Mick McCarthy would have been forgiven for hanging up his managerial boots after 30 years of almost constant management.

To the surprise of many, though, McCarthy was announced as Championship club Cardiff City’s manager just 3 weeks after his short stint in Cyprus.

The reaction to his hiring was mixed to say the least, particularly after his previous venture.

However, he’s proved to be more than a shrewd appointment so far.

Since taking over, McCarthy has completely transformed the clubs season from being lower bottom half to potential promotion challengers.

It was a special occasion for McCarthy tonight as he took charge of his 1,000th match as a manager.

His side played out a scoreless draw against Huddersfield Town to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games, an almost unprecedented record at Championship level.

In truth, they were probably lucky to come away with the draw in the end. Huddersfield enjoyed the majority of the possession in the match and were even rewarded a penalty in the 73rd minute.

20-year-old Aaron Rowe was brought down in the box which resulted in the penalty. Yaya Sanogo – on what was his full debut – stepped up to take it but agonisingly shot wide to keep the match scoreless.

Both teams had their chances thereafter but neither could score a decisive goal, the match finished 0-0.

“It was a really tough game that we didn’t play particularly well in,” McCarthy honestly said.

“We’ve all had a hectic schedule but the lads have been different class and put some shifts in.

“If you can’t win it, don’t get beaten – that’s my view.

“I know they’ve missed a penalty, well, tough luck on them. Other than that we were pretty solid.”

A scrappy match in West Yorkshire finishes goalless.#CityAsOne pic.twitter.com/luZuKfaw4Z — Cardiff City FC (@CardiffCityFC) MARCH 5, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com