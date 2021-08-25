Chelsea’s Bakayoko ready for loan move to AC Milan

By
James Hanly
-

 6 total views,  6 views today

Many may forget but Tiemoue Bakayoko was once a promising signing, expected to be Chelsea’s future midfield general

Antonio Conte first signed the French midfielder from AS Monaco after what was a great season. In a squad that included Kylian Mbappe, Fabinho, and Bernardo Silva they reached the Champions League semi-final.

Although Fabinho stole the headlines in the center of midfield his partner Bakayoko was still very highly rated. Even though he signed for Chelsea in 2017, he has not played a competitive match for the club since 2018.

Three managers and plenty of loan moves later and it is clear that he has no future in Stamford Bridge. Along with Ross Barkley and Danny Drinkwater, Bakayoko has not even been handed a squad number for the year at Chelsea.

One club that he rekindled some form with was Italian giants AC Milan a few years ago. Milan are looking to loan the player again as they push for Champions League football in Italy.

Even though his contract runs out at the end of the season, Chelsea do not look likely to sell the player. Instead, they will use a contract extension clause to prolong his stay till 2023.

This move could make the Blues between €1 million and €1.5 million with an option to buy next summer. Bakayoko is still estimated to be worth €15 million, hitting his prime at 27 years old.

Chelsea will want to look elsewhere for their next center midfield option. The club has been heavily linked with a move for Saul Niguez from Atletico Madrid.

The Blues will have to continue to battle with Manchester United for the Spanish workhorse’s signature. It will be an expensive move with the Madrid club wanting nothing less than €60 million to let go of the player

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here