Chelsea’s Emerson lands in Lyon ahead of transfer

2 total views, 2 views today

Thomas Tuchel is continuing to part ways with the players that he believes are not part of Chelsea’s future, next up is Emerson

The Italian left-wing-back Emerson has arrived in Lyon for his loan move to Ligue 1 side Olympique Lyonnais, according to recent reports.

The defender has slipped down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and is now looking for a move to get game time. Reporter Fabricio Romano has confirmed that the deal is very close to happening.

Emerson will have to complete a medical in France before signing any paperwork. He was previously linked with moves back to Italy with teams like Juventus, Inter Milan, and Napoli but none have come to fruition.

With the defender already competing with Spaniard Marcos Alsonso and England’s Ben Chilwell, it is hard to see him getting minutes this season. The 27-year-old is craving playing more football with him not making more than 15 appearances in a season since 2017.

Done deal, confirmed @lequipe. Emerson Palmieri will join OL on loan from Chelsea – his contract will be extended until June 2023. 🔵 #OL #CFC Chelsea are also in talks with AC Milan for Bakayoko, Fiorentina/Atalanta for Zappacosta and OM [trying to hijack Genk deal] for Ugbo. https://t.co/Ro6VUyWtD9 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 18, 2021

Is Emerson worth keeping at Chelsea?

Despite his lack of club matches, he became a valuable member of Italy’s Euro 2020 winning side. He made four starts for the Azzuri, playing in the final after Leonardo Spinnazola’s injury.

He also played in six of Chelsea’s Champions League matches last year, scoring a goal.

Emerson is known for his attacking and creative ability, making a name for himself while playing for Roma. His defensive performances are solid but not outstanding.

Now at the Blues for three years, it is time for him to get more minutes on the field or his career could slip into obscurity as he ages. Lyon will be a good move for the player as he will be needed in fullback and he will be surrounded by quality players.

They finished in fourth place last season in France but are now without talisman Memphis Depay so this season may be harder. Either way, expect Emerson to refind some of his form in his stay in Lyon this year.

Jorginho and Emerson are the first players EVER to win the Champions League, Euros and Super Cup in the same year. It’s a Chelsea thing! 🔵🏆 pic.twitter.com/h46WGV7yWA — ChelseaFCBlogs (@ChelseaFCBlogs_) August 11, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com