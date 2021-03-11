Darren Randolph injured for upcoming World Cup qualifiers

Caoimhin Kelleher has also emerged as a doubt.

Darren Randolph has been ruled out of Ireland’s upcoming World Cup qualification games against Serbia and Luxembourg, Stephen Kenny has confirmed.

He also revealed that current Liverpool backup keeper Caoimhin Kelleher is a doubt, potentially ruling him out of contention of what would be his first senior international cap.

James McCarthy, Jack Byrne and John Egan are also injured, meaning they’ll be unavailable.

In more positive news, Séamus Coleman has been passed fit for the upcoming fixtures as Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti confirmed his availability for their game against Burnley on the weekend.

With Randolph and Kelleher injured, there aren’t many options to pick from as the first-choice goalkeeper.

Kieren Westwood is arguably the most suitable candidate having spent the majority of his career at a good Championship level and having amassed 21 Ireland caps.

Gavin Bazunu is another option, however his lack of experience may hinder his chances.

