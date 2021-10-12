Eden Hazard on the cards for a return to Chelsea

1,097 total views, 1,097 views today

After three poor years in Madrid, the rumors have returned that star Eden Hazard could come back to the club that made him a legend

Roman Abramovich has spoken optimistically about the chances that Eden Hazard will return to his club. According to outlet El Nacional, the Belgian winger will try to rejoin Chelsea by the start of next season.

There are high hopes of the deal going through with Abramovich ‘increasingly convinced’ of the star’s return to Stamford Bridge.

Hazard left for Real Madrid in the summer of 2019 for a price of around €100 million with plans of becoming the new Ronaldo figure at the club. Injuries and what seems to be a lack of motivation have really hampered his chances at the club.

In his first two seasons at the club, he could not manage more than 15 starts in the league, only getting 4 goals and five assists in total. This year has not started much better with him picking up a muscle injury on international duty.

Even if he is not sold for much, the club will want him off their wage bill. Hazard’s highly lucrative deal will last for another two years so it is best that they sell him now.

"When I am finished here in Madrid, I will come back to Chelsea. They are doing well, they are young. I do my job here and I return." – Eden Hazard in 2019 👀 pic.twitter.com/DXDZfID7H9 — Sporting Index (@sportingindex) October 11, 2021

How would the deal work out?

If the deal happened, Madrid will want Chelsea to part with a reported €40 million. This would be a €60 million profit for the Blues but is it still worth their money.

There is another option on the cards for the London club. Rumors have circulated that Real Madrid would be interested in a swap deal where right-back Reece James would move to Spain.

This option would help the Galacticos with their defensive options. Their main starter Dani Carvajal has been hit with spells of injuries in recent years. James would be a great steal for the club if he can get over the language barrier.

Although the move is unlikely, it is of much interest and debate amongst the Chelsea fans.

Eden Hazard in his prime was just unplayable 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ANv0Hh9Ius — CFC-Blues ⭐️⭐️ (@CFCBlues_com) October 12, 2021

