England 2-1 Denmark Euro 2020 Player Ratings

England Player Ratings

Jordan Pickford – 6

Pickford had a mixed game here, throughout the tournament he was ever so reliable, not conceding a goal before this game. He was beaten by Damsgaard’s stunning free-kick, he probably should have got a hand to it at second glance, he made some decent saves but his kicking game and passing looked off.

Kyle Walker – 7

Ran like a mad man throughout the game, giving it his all for the cause and showcased his greatest attribute, his speed. Solid down his flank defensively, but didn’t offer much going forward as Denmark were rigid in their structure.

Harry Maguire – 8

The much-maligned £80 million centre-back has been the butt of jokes since he signed for Man United in 2019. However, he has been nothing short of phenomenal at the back for England this tournament. His ball progression was great, he played as an experienced international should play in a game like this. He carried the ball out from the back with confidence, although his pace was questioned at times, his positioning and heading were picture perfect.

John Stones – 6

Never really putting his stamp of approval on the game, he didn’t really make any mistakes bar one mistimed clearance that led to nothing. Other than that, he was the pace to help out Maguire.

Luke Shaw – 7

Although he did give away the free-kick that led to Denmark’s goal, he played as well as he could down his flank. Making good runs all throughout the game, his ball delivery still needs some work but that could be down to Denmark being stubborn in their defence.

Declan Rice – 8

A real leader in the midfield two, Rice’s partnership with Phillips has been nothing short of consistent. He acted with aggression in his tackling and had a much better second-half than his opening 45 minutes.

Kalvin Phillips – 8

The longer the game went, Phillips got better and better, like Rice he struggled in the first half due to Denmark controlling the middle of the park. Once England went a goal down, he grew in confidence, stifling the Danes to very little goal scoring opportunities.

Mason Mount – 6

Started with intent in the first few minutes, but faded in and out throughout the game and struggled to make an impact. His dribbling and control were still positive and he shielded the ball well to let his teammates get forward, he looked off the pace.

Bukayo Saka – 8

Saka was a standout in the forward line for Gareth Southgate’s side. He looked eager to get on the ball and when he got on the ball he was hard to stop. Running at the Danish defence numerous times trying to make things happen. He was getting outmuscled by Vestergaard at times but his tricky and pace gave him an edge.

Raheem Sterling – 7

England’s player of the tournament so far had a controversial night, to say the least. Missing a guilt edge chance that was saved by Schmeichel just after they went a goal down. Before getting in the right position to make Kjaer score his own goal.

His night was topped off with the controversial penalty awarded during extra-time. It looked like he played for the penalty, with minimal contact.

Harry Kane – 7

From his earlier performances, Kane was invisible throughout the group stage before coming to life against Germany, Ukraine and now Denmark, scoring 4 goals and getting the winner from the penalty spot to send England through to their first major tournament final since 1966.

His passing game is truly at a world-class level for a striker and was involved throughout. Testing Schmeichel numerous times. He scuffed his penalty but luckily the rebound was there to be finished.

SUBS

Jack Grealish – 6

The debates around Jack Grealish will never be settled, but what cannot be denied is his impact off the bench. He brought a sudden surge of energy after he came on during a time when the game slowed down. He created a chance for Kane during the final seconds of the 90 minutes, before being subbed off again to see out the game in extra time.

Phil Foden – 5

Didn’t do much when he replaced Mason Mount. Struggled to get on the ball as much.

Jordan Henderson – 6

Brought in late during extra time. He was just what England needed to see out the rest of the game.

Kieran Trippier – 6

Brought in for the final 15 minutes of extra-time, he gave fresh legs and saw out the game perfectly.

Denmark Player Ratings

Kasper Schmeichel – 9

Easily Denmark’s best player this tournament, he made some crucial saves throughout the full 120 minutes. He made himself big enough to deny Sterling from close range twice and parried away shots from Mount, before making a fingertip save from Maguire from a header.

Saved Kane’s penalty but was unlucky with the rebound.

Jannick Vestergaard – 8

Commanding as ever at the heart of the Danish defence. He neutralised Saka for most of the first half but tired as the game went on. He won his battle with Kane, winning nearly every ball in the air and stopped him from creating much.

Simon Kjaer – 7

The Danish captain was unlucky with his own goal but looked nervous as soon as the game started with a terrible backpass. As the game carried on he looked comfortable and limited England’s set-piece opportunities.

Andreas Christensen – 7

The Chelsea man has had a great tournament, but looked tired in this game and ended up coming off with what looks like another hamstring injury after an excellent interception where he stretched to deny England from breaking.

Joakim Maehle – 5

Not a memorable night for the full-back, beaten for pace numerous times and run ragged by Sterling, he never looked comfortable. His tackling was off as shown by having to drag down Saka in the first half.

Was at fault for the penalty, even though the contact was minimal and Sterling was already going down, but he should have been aware to not get into that position.

Thomas Delaney – 6

Was a strong performer in the midfield, won most of his battle with Phillips before being substituted in the 88th minute.

Jens Stryger Larsen – 6

Passing was on point, providing pinpoint accurate passes to start attacks out wide. Done well against pacey wingers when marking out the flanks.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg – 8

The Tottenham man played a blinder in this game. Tackling was exceptional and was often in the right place at the right time to break the play with his interceptions.

Kasper Dolberg – 6

One of the standouts in this tournament, scoring three important goals leading into this game. Other than that he was rarely seen throughout the 90 minutes. Making a few nice short passes but never threatening.

Mikell Damsgaard – 9

Scoring a world-class free-kick to give Denmark the lead, his running in behind the English back-line was a point of concern almost immediately.

He should have done better after Pickford’s terrible pass but other than that, he played with no fear.

Martin Braithwaite – 7

Came deep often to try and make something happen when Denmark’s attacking threat dried up. Had some good moments of movement, making space for balls in behind that troubled the English defence before almost scoring an equaliser in extra time.

SUBS

Yussuf Poulsen – 5

His hold-up play was causing England issues when he came on for Damsgaard close to 70 minutes. Gave Stones another thing to think about but was ultimately ineffective. Picked up a yellow after blatantly bringing down Maguire.

Daniel Wass – 4

The only thing of note was his booking straight after coming on close to 70 minutes.

Christian Norgaard – 5

Was lucky not to give away a penalty on Harry Kane for an earlier foul. Done nothing off note.

Joachim Andersen – 5

Replaced the injured Andreas Christensen for the remainder of the game. Had very little impact.

Mathias Jensen – 4

Forced off due to injury in extra time, but caused problems for his own team, leaving space for Sterling to get in behind and his positioning was lacking.

Jonas Wind – 3

Played very little to make an impact.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com