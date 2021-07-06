Euro 2020: England v Denmark – Team News, Betting, Prediction

We have got all the information on the Euro 2020 semi-final between England and Denmark on Wednesday

RTE 2 and RTE Player will televise the match at 20:00 on Wednesday, 7th July. Build up will start at 19:30 for the game in Wembley.

The winner of this match will face Italy or Spain in the Euro 2020 final also on in Wembley on Sunday evening.

England is presently ranked 4th in the FIFA World Rankings and has been one of the favourites for this competition since it kicked off.

Gareth Southgate’s squad made it this far after winning their group and beating Germany and Ukraine. They managed to be the only team left in the competition yet to concede a single goal.

They will have great confidence in reaching their first major final since 1966 but can Denmark cause an upset.

After narrowly making out of their group they beat the Czech Republic and Wales in the knockout rounds. Denmark was considered heavy underdogs when they won Euro 1992 so could lightning strike twice.

Kasper Hjulmand has a very well-rounded Danish squad and they are now ranked 10th in the world.

These two last faced each other nine months ago in the UEFA Nations League where Denmark beat England 1-0 away from home.

Both sides like to score with them having 4-0 victories in the knockouts, but can this Danish attack break down England’s defence?

Predicted Line-ups

England

Formation

4-2-3-1

Predicted Starting 11

Pickford (GK), Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw, Henderson, Rice, Sterling, Mount, Grealish, Kane

Injuries/Suspensions

None

Roberto Carlos to PA on @LukeShaw23: “You can see he’s very motivated, his performance against Ukraine was very good. He’s been improving each game. I think he’s got everything to get to the top. He’s the left-back for England – that in itself says a lot" #ShawbertoCarlos #ENG pic.twitter.com/fLW1ki5X8r — Simon Peach (@SimonPeach) July 6, 2021

Denmark

Formation

3-4-2-1

Predicted Starting 11

Schmeichel (GK), Vestergaard, Kjaer, Christensen, Maehle, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Larsen, Damsgaard, Braithwaite, Dolberg

Injuries/ Suspensions

Eriksen

Betting

England, playing in their home stadium are favourites to win in normal time with odds of 7/10.

The odds of the game going to extra time are 12/5.

Denmark to pull off an upset within 90 minutes are 4/1.

Score Prediction

Although many Irish fans will wish differently, this looks to be the end of the road for Denmark. They will be outmuscled and outclassed by this strong English side.

The Danes will put up a fight and they will finally break England’s clean sheet record, but it won’t be enough. Kasper Schmeichel will be kept busy by Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling at the other end.

Expect the game to end after 90 mins with England heading into the final with a 2-1 win.

Gareth Southgate is urging his England side to end their semi-final hoodoo by beating Denmark and reaching their first final since 1966. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 5, 2021

