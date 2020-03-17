UEFA, European football’s governing body, has this afternoon confirmed that this summer’s European Championships will be postponed until 2021 due to the uncertainly over the spread of Covid-19.

The UEFA statement confirming the decision read:

“Uefa has decided that the Euros should be postponed until 2021. It will be played from 11 June to 11 July next year.”

The decision may now have an impact on the Women European Championships, due to be played in the summer of 2021. It remains to be seen whether the Women’s tournament will now be moved to summer 2022, with the men’s World Cup 2022 not due to be played until the winter.

The change now presents a clash with FIFA’s expanded 24-team Club World Cup, due to take place in the summer of 2021 in China.

UEFA’s decision today is expected to be welcomed by the Continent’s domestic leagues as it is now hoped it will allow them the time to conclude their season, Covid-19 permitting.