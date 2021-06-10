Scotland and the Czech Republic will open their 2020 UEFA European Championship, or Euro 2020 accounts on Monday, June 14th at 14:00.

It will be Scotland’s first game in a major tournament since a 3-0 loss to Morocco at the 1998 World Cup.

Steve Clarke’s side will want to prove a point to the doubters with a strong performance against the Czechs.

Kieran Tierney and Andrew Robertson’s performances will be important to the side that fields both left-backs.

Furthermore, their double left-back system will help them to press high up the pitch and start counters in the attacking third.

Scott McTominay will help to shore up the defence and also bring the ball into the attacking third through the middle of the pitch.

In addition, John McGinn will play behind Scotland’s two strikers and provide passe and runs into the box.

The Czech Republic will set out to nullify Scotland’s high-intensity approach and slow the game down when off the ball.

West Ham United’s Tomas Soucek will be instrumental in this as he will go for every aerial duel.

His clubmate, Vladimir Coufal, will play up high on the right flank and move the ball into the final third.

Soucek’s heading ability will be important as any crosses attempted will need a strong connection.

Vladimir Darida and Patrik Schick will work together to link the attacking four together and create big chances.

Adam Hlozek will be a danger to the Scottish defence if he is given the chance.

This will be a close game, as highlighted by their previous encounters before Euro 2020.

Predicted Lineups

Scotland (5-2-1-2): David Marshall; Stephen O’Donnell, Liam Cooper, Grant Hanley, Kieran Tierney, Andrew Robertson; Scott McTominay, Stuart Armstrong; John McGinn; Lyndon Dykes, Che Adams.

Czech Republic (4-2-3-1): Jiri Pavlenka; Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Kalas, Ondrej Celutska, Jan Boril; Alex Kral, Tomas Soucek; Lukas Masopust, Vladimir Darida, Jakub Jankto; Patrik Schick.

Betting

Scotland 39/20

Czech Republic 33/20

Draw 19/10

Source: The Telegraph

Prediction

Scotland 2-2 Czech Republic

