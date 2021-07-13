FAI Cup 2021 First Round Draw – All Ties

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
0
0
FAI

The first round draw for the FAI Cup has been made and includes some exciting ties to kick off this year’s competition.

The winners of the 2021 FAI Cup will earn qualification to the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League.

Dundalk will make the first step towards defending their trophy after beating Shamrock Rovers in the final last year.

Holder’s Dundalk will travel to Market’s Field to take on First Division high-flyers Treaty United.

Last year’s runners-up, Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers, have First Division opposition as well, in the shape of Galway United.

Sligo Rovers will host the 2017 FAI Cup Champions Cork City at the Showgrounds.

St. Patricks Athletic will go up against Bray Wanderers in the first round for the second time in three seasons, with their last meeting in the competition ending 2-1 in favour of the Inchicore-based side.

Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps will travel to Limerick to face Fairview Rangers.

UCD and Shelbourne will be one of the ties to watch as two attacking philosophies will collide.

Four ties in the first round will see non-league sides go head-to-head against each other – Crumlin United v St. Mochtas’, Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic, St. Kevin’s Boys v Kilnamanagh and Maynooth Uni’ Town v Malahide United.

Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place the week ending Sunday, July 25th.

FAI Cup First Round Draw

Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps

Wexford v Cabinteely

Drogheda United v Derry City

Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers

UCD v Shelbourne

Crumlin United v St Mochtas

Killester Donneycarney v Usher Celtic

St Kevin’s Boys v Kilnamanagh

Sligo Rovers v Cork City

College Corinthians v Bohemians

Athlone Town v Waterford FC

Treaty United v Dundalk

Shamrock Rovers v Galway United

Maynooth v Malahide United

St Pat’s v Bray Wanderers

Bangor GGFC v Longford Town

