FAI Cup 2021 First Round Draw – All Ties

The first round draw for the FAI Cup has been made and includes some exciting ties to kick off this year’s competition.
The winners of the 2021 FAI Cup will earn qualification to the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League.
Dundalk will make the first step towards defending their trophy after beating Shamrock Rovers in the final last year.
Holder’s Dundalk will travel to Market’s Field to take on First Division high-flyers Treaty United.
Last year’s runners-up, Stephen Bradley’s Shamrock Rovers, have First Division opposition as well, in the shape of Galway United.
Sligo Rovers will host the 2017 FAI Cup Champions Cork City at the Showgrounds.
St. Patricks Athletic will go up against Bray Wanderers in the first round for the second time in three seasons, with their last meeting in the competition ending 2-1 in favour of the Inchicore-based side.
Ollie Horgan’s Finn Harps will travel to Limerick to face Fairview Rangers.
UCD and Shelbourne will be one of the ties to watch as two attacking philosophies will collide.
Four ties in the first round will see non-league sides go head-to-head against each other – Crumlin United v St. Mochtas’, Killester Donnycarney v Usher Celtic, St. Kevin’s Boys v Kilnamanagh and Maynooth Uni’ Town v Malahide United.
Dates and kick-off times will be confirmed in due course with all matches set to take place the week ending Sunday, July 25th.
FAI Cup First Round Draw
Fairview Rangers v Finn Harps
Wexford v Cabinteely
Drogheda United v Derry City
Liffey Wanderers v Cobh Ramblers
UCD v Shelbourne
Crumlin United v St Mochtas
Killester Donneycarney v Usher Celtic
St Kevin’s Boys v Kilnamanagh
Sligo Rovers v Cork City
College Corinthians v Bohemians
Athlone Town v Waterford FC
Treaty United v Dundalk
Shamrock Rovers v Galway United
Maynooth v Malahide United
St Pat’s v Bray Wanderers
Bangor GGFC v Longford Town