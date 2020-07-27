Former Liverpool player Adam Lallana has put pen to paper with Brighton. Lallana, who is now 32 years old fell out of contract with Liverpool after joining in 2014 from Southampton. He has now agreed to a three year deal with Brighton.

Brighton and Hove Albion boss Graham Potter was thrilled with the signing. He told the clubs official website “Adam is a really exciting signing for us, someone I’m sure the supporters will be really looking forward to seeing play as and when things are able to begin to return to normal”. Potter went to state that “he knows Lallana will be an excellent role model for our younger players in the squad”.

Lallana is a very experienced player both at club and international level. He has made 34 appearance for the Three Lions overall, while he made 22 appearances for Liverpool this season. He helped Liverpool win the Champions League title last season and obviously played a part in helping Liverpool to the title this season. Furthermore, He has made nearly 200 league appearances, scoring 30 goals in total. He represented England at the 2014 World Cup as well at Euro 2016.

In an interview with the clubs website Lallana said, “I can’t wait,”.”It’s a breath of fresh air coming down here. Everything is new and it’s a challenge I’m looking forward to. I can’t wait to get started” .”It was a pretty easy choice for me in the end. I think it’s a perfect match.”

I expect Lallana to get regular first team action for Brighton when the new season resumes on September 12th. Yes September 12th, it really isn’t that far away !

