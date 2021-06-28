French team Rennes make offer for Irish youngster

Ligue 1 side Rennes are the leading European club in talks with St Patricks Athletic player, Glory Nzingo according to the Examiner

Nzingo made his debut for St Pats back in 2019 in a friendly against Chelsea. He is now a regular at the club, winning u15 FAI Player of the Year last season.

Little is known about the star, but it is clear he has a creative touch and can play for world-class through balls. The central midfielder has also been a shining light in Irelands u15 and u16 teams in the last few years, captaining the sides on a few occasions.

He is now 16 years old and big European clubs are looking to sign the former Home Farm midfielder.

Nzingo is one of many young League of Ireland being scouted by European teams this summer. Shamrock Rovers Kevin Zefi is set for a move to Inter Milan while Justin Ferizaj was recently at a trial at AS Roma.

Why does everyone want Irish players now?

The increase in exports of Irish young players is mainly down to Brexit’s effect on English football. Now, players will have to wait until they are 18 before, they can sign for a club outside of Britain, leaving a gap in the market that Irish players are exploiting.

At first, this might seem worrying for Irish football but there are great positives to this; League of Ireland clubs will get more money and players will get more exposure from bigger clubs.

With the addition of the new Europa Conference League, there will be more of a chance for Irish clubs to play in Europe as well.

It has been a long time since we saw Irish players like Liam Brady tearing it up in big European clubs outside of England but that might change.

The future of Irish football is looking bright.

