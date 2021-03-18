Gavin Bazunu receives first call-up as Stephen Kenny names Ireland squad

It's that time of the weekend... ⌚️



The latest from the Gavin Bazunu catalogue of 𝙗𝙞𝙜 𝙨𝙖𝙫𝙚𝙨 🧤#RAFC pic.twitter.com/2zFarn2Low — Rochdale AFC (@officiallydale) March 14, 2021

Mark Travers is the most experienced international goalkeeper in the squad with 2 caps to his name.

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny today announced a 29-man squad for the upcoming World Cup qualification games against Serbia and Luxembourg as well as a friendly against Qatar.

There’s only one first call-up in the squad with Manchester City’s young goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu included as one of the four goalkeepers picked.

The 19-year-old is currently on loan at League One side Rochdale. He recently won Supporters’ Player of the Month, owing to his good form.

There’s little experience between the four goalkeepers included in the squad. Mark Travers is the only one between them with senior international game time having earned 2 caps in 2019.

Otherwise, there are no major surprises in terms of selection.

The squad is a reasonably young one. 8 of the 29 players selected are u23s with many having played under Stephen Kenny during his tenure as u21 boss.

There are a number of players who missed out on the squad due to injury or otherwise. Darren Randolph, John Egan, Jack Byrne and James McCarthy just to name a few.

Ireland’s first World Cup qualifier is away against Serbia on March 24th, they then host Luxembourg on March 27th. Their final fixture is a friendly against World Cup 2024 hosts Qatar to be played at a neutral venue.

Squad announced for FIFA 2022 World Cup qualifiers 29-player squad named for the three matches with first senior call-up for Gavin Bazunu 👏 24/03 | 🇷🇸 v 🇮🇪

27/03 | 🇮🇪 v 🇱🇺

30/03 | 🇶🇦 v 🇮🇪#COYBIG pic.twitter.com/JMJN0VNsGo — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) MARCH 18, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com