Grealish on the cusp of €100m move to Man City

James Hanly
Manchester City has shown interest in spending big money to lure Aston Villa captain Jack Grealish to the Sky Blues

With four years left on his contract at Aston Villa, Man City would need to spend upwards of €100m to sign the 25-year-old.

Grealish is presently representing England at Euro 2020 and it is known that no transfers will be done until the end of the competition.

Although football agents are not allowed to enter the England training ground, they can still talk to their players over the phone.

The Englishman is yet to say publicly if he would like to move to the Premier League champions or stay with his boyhood club.

Also, Aston Villa has no interest in selling their prized player, offering a new, improved contract to his representatives.

 

Would Grealish be worth the money?

It is no secret that Grealish is one of the hottest prospects in English football. Last year he got six goals and 10 assists in a season plagued by a shin injury.

He still managed to be the most fouled player in the Premier League in just 26 games showing that he is the focal point of Villa.

For Man City, it is clear that they will be prioritizing a move for a striker this summer. They have already in talks with Harry Kane and Erling Haaland for big money transfers.

If the move happened, Grealish would be competing with Riyad Mahrez, Ferran Torres, Kevin De Bruyne, and Raheem Sterling for a starting place.

The English man is undoubtedly a great talent and players like Mahrez and Bernardo Silva could be sold to make way for new stars.

