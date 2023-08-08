Premier League Will Start Soon – Can City Make It to Fourth Time in a Row?

On August 11, we will be witnessing the 125th edition of top-flight English football. Vincent Kompany – a former Man City legend and now a head coach of Burnely – will be facing his old team. The match will be held on Friday and promises an entertaining action.

Who are the main favourites to win the title? Are we going to see any surprises? Keep reading our article to find out more.

How the Previous Season Unfolded?

The previous season was indeed exciting and we could have seen Arsenal finally becoming champions after years of waiting. However, eventually, Man City passed them in the table and won the title. It was heartbreaking for Mikel Arteta’s side who looked wonderful throughout the season.

Manchester United, under new coach Erik Ten Hag, took third place and qualified for the Champions League. Liverpool failed to qualify for the Champions League which was a bit surprising.

Newcastle United were playing excellent football and they qualified for the Champions League after 20 years. Eddie Howe has really turned the team into a formidable force.

Fixture

Friday 11 August 2023

20:00 Burnley v Man City

Saturday 12 August 2023

12:30 Arsenal v Nott’m Forest

AFC Bournemouth v West Ham

Brighton v Luton Town

Everton v Fulham

Sheff Utd v Crystal Palace

17:30 Newcastle v Aston Villa

Sunday 13 August 2023

14:00 Brentford v Spurs

16:30 Chelsea v Liverpool

Monday 14 August 2023

20:00 Man Utd v Wolves

Major Contenders for the Title

English Premier League has always been one of the most competitive competitions in Europe. 3-4 clubs are always favourites to win the title. Below, we have chosen our top picks for the upcoming season.

Man City

It’s no longer a surprise that nobody knows how to play long-term tournaments like Pep Guardiola. The Spanish manager has created a machine that is capable of winning multiple matches in a row. We think that this season, they are also favourites to clinch the title.

Liverpool

After a poor season, Liverpool will be aiming to compete for the championship. The absence from the Champions League will be helpful to solely focus on the Premier League. The departure of a leader and captain Jordan Henderson is noteworthy, but they have also signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister who are going to fill the void.

Arsenal

If any team worked hard during the summer transfer window it is Arsenal. The Gunners have signed Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. These signings will add more depth to the squad – something they lacked in the previous season.

