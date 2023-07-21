Get ready for the thrilling 2023-24 Premier League season, set to kick off on the weekend of August 11-13, with City starting their campaign against Burnley.

Click for list of games on Premier Sports and ViaPlay

The excitement continues with the first-ever Premier League match on TNT Sports, featuring Arsenal taking on Nottingham Forest on Saturday, August 12, with a kick-off at 12:30 PM UK time.

Mark your calendars for the players’ mid-season rest during the winter break from January 13-20, leading up to the grand finale on Sunday, May 19, 2024, where all 10 games will be played concurrently. Sheffield United, Burnley, and Luton Town fans will be thrilled to watch their teams in Premier League action after their successful promotion from the Championship last season.

Curious about the title race? Can anyone halt Guardiola’s City from winning a remarkable fourth Premier League title in a row? TNT Sports is the ultimate destination to witness the unfolding of this captivating season.

TNT Sports is set to broadcast a total of 52 Premier League matches during the 2023-24 season, including the August and September live fixtures. Stay tuned for more exhilarating football action on TNT Sports!

List of Premier League matches live on TNT Sports

TNT Sports will show the following matches live in August and September:

MATCH DATE AND TIME Arsenal v Nottingham Forest Saturday August 12, 12:30 Manchester City v Newcastle United Saturday, August 19, 20:00 Bournemouth v Tottenham Saturday, August 26, 12:30 Sheffield United v Everton Saturday, September 2, 12:30 Wolves v Liverpool Saturday, September 16, 12:30 Burnley v Manchester United Saturday, September 23, 20:00 Aston Villa v Brighton Saturday, September 30, 12:30

