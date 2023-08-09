HSI names long list for European Dressage Championships in Germany

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) has confirmed the horse and rider combinations nominated for the 2023 European Dressage Championship in Riesenbeck, Germany, from their long list.

Eleven combinations have met the qualification criteria for the upcoming Europeans – the highest number of Irish athletes ever to do so for a championship – and HSI Dressage High Performance Director Anne Marie Dunphy has named the nominated entries as follows;

Jennifer Harnett (based in Amsterdam) with Pilates Amsterdam’s Eximio (by Zircon).

Sorrell Klatzko (Co. Kildare) with her own and Janine Shoffner’s Turbo (by Totilas).

Abigail Lyle (Co. Down) with Fenella Quinn’s Farrell (by Fabergas) and with her own and Caroline Clarry’s Giraldo (by Harmony’s Rousseau).

Anna Merveldt (Co. Kildare) with Mario Greco and Giovanna Mazza’s Esporim (by Pagaw).

Fenella Quinn (based in Aberdeen) with her own, Compton Ross and Jacqui Ross’s Hawtins Delicato (by Diamond Hit).

Judy Reynolds (Co. Kildare) with her own and Patrick Heavey’s For Fun 51 (by Furstenball OLD) and BG J. Hinnemann & Next Generation Dressurpferde’s Rockman Royal NG (by Rock Forever).

Also long listed for Ireland having achieved the qualification criteria:

Carolyn Mellor (Co. Down) with her own Gouverneur M (by Voice).

Dane Rawlins (based in Sussex) with his own and Greg Powell’s Espoire (by Ehrenmann).

Judy Reynolds (Co. Kildare) with Wejdan Majed A M AL Malki’s Faisao (by Spartacus).

The final squad of four to represent Ireland in Riesenbeck next month, plus non-travelling reserves, will be announced ahead of the definite entries.

