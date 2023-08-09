Ireland Squad for Aga Khan Trophy Defence

Horse Sport Ireland (HSI) Show Jumping High Performance Director Michael Blake has named his squad for Friday’s Nations Cup competition for the Aga Khan Trophy.

The Irish Show Jumping team will bid to defend the title they won at the RDS last year. This season, Ireland has placed second last week’s five-star Nations Cup in Hickstead, and earlier in the season achieved wins in Rome and Langley, Canada.

Speaking ahead of the Dublin Horse Show, which begins on Wednesday and runs until Sunday, Michael Blake said:

“We have had a very good year so far. We bring forward a very strong squad, who have displayed excellent Nations Cup form this year. There are some strong teams for this year’s renewal of the Aga Khan Trophy, but I am confident that we have an equally strong team. We have the added advantage of the amazing support from the home fans.

The squad in alphabetical order is:

Daniel Coyle riding Legacy, owned by Ariel Grange and Daniel Coyle.

Michael P Duffy riding Cinca 3, owned by Hibernian Sport Horses Ltd.

Cian O’Connor riding Eve D’ouilly, owned by Nicole Walker.

Michael Pender riding HHS Calais, owned by Bravo Hughes Ltd.

Shane Sweetnam riding James Kann Cruz, owned by Gizmo Partners LLC.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com