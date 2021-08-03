Inter reject Chelsea’s £85m plus player offer

1 total views, 1 views today

Inter Milan have rejected Chelsea’s offer of £85 million-plus Marcos Alonso for striker Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgium striker has jumped back on top of Chelsea’s wanted list of strikers after talks for Erling Haaland has reached a dead-end.

It has been reported by many outlets that Chelsea have already had two ”secret” bids turned down for Lukaku.

Inter’s board turned down the player plus cash deal as they see Lukaku as ”untouchable”.

Romelu Lukaku has jumped back to the top of Chelsea’s wanted list of strikers with Borussia Dortmund showing no sign of altering their stance on Erling Haaland – @Matt_Law_DT reports #CFC

https://t.co/uGpK7yZVyn — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) August 2, 2021

Thomas Tuchel is keen to sign a world-class striker after Timo Werner failed to deliver in front of the goal so far.

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has been touted as Chelsea’s main priority this summer.

However, with Dortmund in no rush to sell and with a £150 million price tag, the deal for Lukaku is seen as a more realistic target.

The Italian side has already sold Achraf Hakimi to PSG to receive funds after financial difficulty held the club to ransom after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chelsea, who have put Tammy Abraham up for sale, and have recently sold Oliver Giroud to AC Milan, are in much need of a clinical striker.

Chelsea striker update: • Chelsea have had two bids rejected for Romelu Lukaku in recent weeks, & will likely go in with a third bid soon. [@TheAthletic] • This week is the deadline to agree a deal for Haaland – Chelsea are likely to make an informal offer. [@JanAageFjortoft] pic.twitter.com/eLOMgnncAH — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) August 2, 2021

Other options such as Robert Lewandowski and Tottenham’s Harry Kane has been touted as potential signings.

The latter being unlikely, with Daniel Levy’s stance on selling to rivals.

Lukaku left Chelsea back in 2014, after being sold to Everton, and was on the verge of re-signing with the London side in 2017 before Manchester United came in last minute with a deal.

After the departure of manager Antonio Conte, Inter announced Simone Inzaghi as their new coach.

He (Lukaku) has held productive talks with Inzaghi and remains happy at Inter.

Despite the interest from his former club, Lukaku has not pushed for a move, and will likely wait to see if Chelsea does match Inter’s demands before the deadline shuts on the 31st of August.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com