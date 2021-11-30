Ireland v Georgia – Preview, Teams, Odds, Where To Watch

1 total views, 1 views today

The Republic of Ireland will host Georgia at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin on Tuesday evening at 7 pm.

The match will be Vera Pauw and co.’s fourth 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup qualifier and their third home fixture – they have yet to pick up a win at home in the campaign.

Ireland’s most recent match was a 1-1 draw with Slovakia, who netted against the run of play at the start of the second half.

Wing-back Katie McCabe pulled Ireland out of the fire on Thursday but they will need a more convincing performance against Georgia to mount a challenge for a place in the top two.

A win would put them in second on seven points with the same amount of games played as the rest of the group – currently, they sit fourth, level on points with Slovakia but behind due to the head-to-head away goal Slovakia scored.

Pauw’s Tigers have the second-best defence in the group, second only to Sweden – the second-best side in the world.

However, only three goals to their name underlines their wastefulness in the attacking third, something they must improve on if they are to make a push for World Cup qualification.

Their opponents come in the form of Georgia, who are yet to find the net in the qualifiers and have allowed nine goals in just three games.

The Georgians’ last goal in competitive football came against Israel thirteen months ago and another goalless 90 minutes against Ireland would mark five games without finding the net.

Their last competitive win came in a 2019 World Cup preliminary qualifier – a stage of qualification they did not get past.

If Ireland are to get the advantage on Finland and Slovakia at the halfway stage, now is their chance.

Teams

Republic of Ireland:

Georgia:

Odds

Ireland 1/50

Draw 9/1

Georgia 25/1

Where To Watch

The game will be available to watch live on RTÉ 2 and the RTÉ Player with coverage starting at 6:30 pm.

