Irish international Anselmo García McNulty wanted by Eintracht Frankfurt

The centre-back currently plays for Wolfsburg u19s.

18-year-old Anselmo García McNulty – who’s represented Ireland up to u17 level – is being closely monitored by 5th placed Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Sky Sources. García McNulty currently plays for Wolfsburg who are currently two places ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga table.

He joined the German side from Spanish outfit Real Betis two years ago, having grown up in Spain to an Irish mother and Spanish father.

Since joining Wolfsburg, García McNulty has become captain of the club’s u19’s side and impressed with his performances at both club and international level.

The centre-back is eligible for Spain and Ireland, but has only represented Ireland to date. He has appeared for Ireland at multiple age levels, progressing from from the u15s to the u17s – a trend which will likely continue given his impressive development since moving to Germany.

Eintracht Frankfurt have significantly improved over recent years and particularly this season, owing a lot to their impressive recruitment which has seen players such as Sébastien Haller, Lukáš Hrádecký and Ante Rebić appear for the club in recent years. The fact they’re reportedly heavily interested in García McNulty is a testament to his current ability and potential.

García McNulty isn’t the only Irish underage international impressing abroad – meaning outside of Ireland & the UK – either.

There are a number of young Irish footballers playing for clubs in some of Europe’s top leagues, which makes a change from the almost completely domestically & UK based underage squads from years gone by.

Caden McLoughlin (16) mightn’t be the most well-known example of said footballers, but he’s certainly one of the most impressive.

The forward started his youth career at Málaga but transferred to Villarreal last summer where he’s impressed to such an extent that he’s already earned his first professional contract, which he signed just last month.

McLoughlin has also showed his quality for Ireland at u15 level with a number of magnificent performances, including scoring and assisting in a 3-1 win against England.

Others which Irish football fans may or may not know of include; John Joe Patrick Finn (17), Deji Sotona (18), Ryan Nolan (22) and Conor Noß (20).

Goals from Oliver O’Neill, Anselmo Garcia McNulty, Sinclair Armstrong and Evan Ferguson saw #IRLU17 defeat Israel 4-2 today in Cork in the Qualifying Round finale! ➡️ https://t.co/z05mn4PAkM #COYBIG pic.twitter.com/DmFzuaP8rJ — FAIreland ⚽️🇮🇪 (@FAIreland) NOVEMBER 18, 2019

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com