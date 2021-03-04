James McCarthy likely ruled out of World Cup qualifiers with injury

The Ireland international went off against Manchester United last night.

James McCarthy is the latest Irish international to pick up a knock going into the crucial World Cup qualifiers later this month.

The midfielder played over 60 minutes for Crystal Palace against Manchester United until he was forced off.

“It’s a concern because the injury which kept him out was the groin, which he injured, and he felt it again, that is a major concern,” said Roy Hodgson when asked about the injury.

“If it turns out that he can’t play in the next couple of games, it’ll be a major blow for us because I thought he did very well for us in the 60 minutes that he did play.”

The injury has left him a doubt for the fixtures later this month, adding to a list of injury doubts.

John Egan sustained a foot injury during a game in February which will keep him sidelined for at least another month, meaning he’ll miss the games.

Jack Byrne will also be unavailable having underwent surgery on his back recently that will keep him out for 3 months.

Callum O’Dowda picked up a knock on St. Stephen’s Day, however the winger is returning to fitness and may become available before the international break. He was pictured training for the first time since his injury just a few days ago.

Goalkeepers Caoimhin Kelleher and Darren Randolph also picked up injuries recently, however it’s understood that both will be available.

Ireland’s start their World Cup qualification campaign with a game against Serbia on the 24th of March before they face Luxembourg 3 days later.

