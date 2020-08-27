Jim Crawford names Republic of Ireland U-21 Training Camp Squad

Republic of Ireland U-21 Head Coach Jim Crawford has named a 25-man squad for a training camp ahead of the crucial qualifiers in October and November.



The 25-man squad will report for a four-day training camp in Northern Ireland from Monday, August 31 to Thursday, September 3.

Ireland U-21s have three crucial qualifiers in October and November against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg and the training camp will provide crucial preparation time.

St. Patrick’s Athletic defender Luke McNally receives his first U-21 call-up as well as Southampton duo Will Ferry and Will Smallbone. Watford striker Ryan Cassidy will also report for the U-21s for the first time.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Caoimhín Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O’Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St. Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St. Patrick’s Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O’Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O’Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Watford).

