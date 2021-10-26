Kelleher likely to miss Liverpool cup tie against Preston

1 total views, 1 views today

Liverpool assistant manager has revealed that Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to miss the side’s upcoming Carabao Cup fourth-round tie with Preston North End on Wednesday night.

The Irish goalkeeper had trained with the squad after missing the 5-0 win over Manchester United due to illness but it appears that he has suffered a setback.

Kelleher has made two appearances for the Reds so far this season, including playing the full 90 minutes against Norwich in the third round of the league cup.

On the availability of Kelleher, who was absent against United due to illness, Lijnders said to liverpoolfc.com: “Not sure, he trained with the team but it seems he had a little setback so he probably will not be involved.”

James Milner and Naby Keita were both forced off with injuries during Sunday’s 5-0 win at Manchester United after being picked in the starting XI.

Fabinho missed the game at Old Trafford because of a knee issue while Thiago Alcantara is nearing the completion of his rehabilitation from a calf complaint.

Liverpool assistant manager Lijnders said: “Millie felt something, he felt something wasn’t right in his hamstring, a little bit tight.

“Then [Mason] Greenwood made this run and he decides, ‘I need to catch him’ – how Millie is, putting the team always first. And that created a bigger injury in that moment, that run.

“It shows a lot about his character and his willpower to put the team first. This [injury] will be until the international break for sure, so it’s a long one. But we will need him in the coming period.

“My job title is assistant manager but I think you can give that job title to Millie as well. He connects the staff and the players in how he assists our manager. So, he has a role to play and he knows this, so all good. He needs to stay vocal, let me say it like this.

“Naby has a bruise in this moment, we assess it day by day. It’s looking good, so that’s good.

“Fabinho will not be ready for tomorrow’s game, we will assess him day by day still. He can make the game on Saturday hopefully.

“Then we have Thiago as well, who is closer to team training than ever. He will be later in the week with the team training. Probably Brighton comes too early but it’s good that he is back, especially in the situation we are in.”

