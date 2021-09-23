Leeds v West Ham – Preview, Team News, Betting

Leeds United are still on the hunt for their first win of the season as they face West Ham on week six of the Premier League

The match will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday 25th September in Elland Road with Kevin Friend as referee

Leeds finally got a well-needed boost this week in the EFL Cup. After a dreary 0-0 away to Fulham with a heavily rotated squad, they managed to win the penalty shootout after a Meslier save.

Manager Marcelo Bielsa will hope that they inspire his side to claim their first victory in the league. They go into this home game in 17th place after three draws in five matches.

The Whites may be happy but West Ham fans were ecstatic in the Cup. After losing to Manchester United on Sunday in the most dramatic fashion, they returned to Old Trafford three days later and a Lanzini goal won them the tie.

Now a Europa League side, David Moyes will want his team to push on from eighth place in the league after two wins and two draws from the opening five matches.

Leeds United will fear this fixture, in the last four games spanning ten years, West Ham has won two and drawn two. Last season in the Premier League, the Hammers won but fixtures by small margins.

Predicted Starting Teams

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Predicted Starting 11

Meslier (GK), Firpo, Cooper, Cresswell, Ayling, Phillips, James, Dallas, Klich, Summerville, Rodrigo

Injuries / Suspensions

Llorente (Muscle injury), Harrison (Covid-19), Bamford (Ankle injury), Raphinha (Hip injury), Koch (Groin injury), Struijk (Suspended)

West Ham United

Formation

4-2-3-1

Predicted Starting 11

Areola (GK), Cresswell, Diop, Zouma, Coufal, Noble, Kral, Behrahma, Lanzini, Yarmelenko, Bowen

Injuries / Suspensions

Reid (Knee injury)

Betting

Leeds United 17/10

Draw 5/2

West Ham United 7/5

 

Score Prediction

This is predicted to be a very close fixture, as a battle between two managerial geniuses in Moyes and Bielsa. Even though Leeds will be on the hunt, it is hard to bet against West Ham in the form that they are in.

Expect this game to end at a close 2-1 to the Hammers.

