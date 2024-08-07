HomeSoccerEngland Manager Search Continues as Lee Carsley Takes Interim Charge For Ireland...
Lee Carsley is set to serve as the interim manager for the England men’s senior team in their upcoming Nations League matches against the Republic of Ireland and Finland next month. Carsley recently led the England Under-21s to their first European Championship victory in 39 years in 2023.

Following Gareth Southgate’s resignation as England manager after the defeat by Spain in the 2024 Euros final, the Football Association (FA) has been actively searching for his replacement. Southgate, who stepped up from managing the Under-21s, had a successful tenure, reaching notable milestones such as a World Cup semi-final in 2018, a World Cup quarter-final in 2022, and Euros finals in 2021 and 2024.

The FA has advertised the managerial position on their website but has not publicly commented on the ongoing search. They have emphasized having an “interim solution in place,” with Carsley stepping up to fill the role temporarily.

Carsley, 50, had a 17-year playing career in the Premier League with clubs including Derby County and Everton. Transitioning into management, he has taken caretaker roles at Coventry, Brentford, and Birmingham before joining the England setup in 2020.

