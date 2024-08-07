Sixteen-Year-Old Irish Racing Prodigy Secures Place in Prestigious Program

DERRY, August 7th – Fionn McLaughlin, a 16-year-old racing sensation from Derry, has secured a coveted spot in the Red Bull Junior Driver Team, joining the ranks of Formula 1 icons like Max Verstappen, Carlos Sainz, and Daniel Ricciardo. This achievement follows his outstanding performance in the highly competitive Red Bull Driver Search.

Discover the Next F1 World Champion Red Bull’s global scouting initiative, the Red Bull Driver Search, aims to discover and nurture the next generation of Formula 1 champions. Fionn McLaughlin’s exceptional talent has earned him a place in this elite program, which has been developing top motorsports talent since its inception in 2001.

Elite Training Ground for Future Champions The Red Bull Junior Driver Team, currently featuring nine young racers aged 15 to 19, is dedicated to honing the skills of future F1 stars. These drivers compete in the Junior Formula Series, receiving comprehensive support and training to prepare them for the pinnacle of motorsports.

Global Talent Hunt The Red Bull Driver Search, led by Dr. Helmut Marko, Red Bull Motorsports Consultant, and Head of the Junior Driver Program, recently took place in Jerez, Spain. Eleven promising candidates from around the world, aged 13-16, were invited to participate. After rigorous testing in open-wheel F4 and GP3 cars, Fionn McLaughlin and Swedish prodigy Scott Lindblom emerged as the standout talents.

Dr. Helmut Marko’s Vision Dr. Helmut Marko emphasized the importance of adaptability and speed in young drivers: “We look for talent and speed, drivers who can win a Grand Prix. It’s crucial to see how they adapt and improve under pressure during our tests.” He added, “We don’t buy stars; we make stars. Our program offers perfect preparation for Formula 1, including simulator access in Milton Keynes, and support with training and nutrition.”

Fionn McLaughlin’s Aspiration Fionn McLaughlin, the first driver selected for the Red Bull Junior Team, will transition from karting to the F4 series next season. Reflecting on his achievement, he said, “My goal is to be a world champion. I never give up; I work hard until I’m at the top.” Inspired by Sebastian Vettel, a Red Bull Junior Driver graduate, Fionn is determined to follow in his idol’s footsteps.

Promising Talent Scott Lindblom Joining Fionn is 14-year-old Scott Lindblom from Sweden, who impressed the judges in Spain. Lindblom, who will continue as a karting driver, faced the challenge of adapting his driving style to F4 cars. Dr. Marko noted, “It was his first time in a Formula car, and he immediately proved to be competitive.”