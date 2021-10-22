Leeds v Wolves – Preview, Betting, Probable Starting Teams

1,087 total views, 1,087 views today

Marcelo Bielsa will want to continue his winning form as Leeds welcome Wolves to Yorkshire in round nine of the Premier League

Leeds v Wolves will kick off at 15:00 on Saturday, 23rd October in Elland Road. Referee Robert Jones will take charge of the tie.

The match will also be shown live on Premier Sports ROI 2 with coverage starting at 14:30.

Leeds have had many problems this year; their injury concerns have been compounded with a lack of threat in front of goal. They currently rank in 15th for goals scored this season with less than a goal per game (0.9).

The side now sits in 17th place, three points off the relegation zone after their loss away to Southampton. The Whites’ only bright hope this year has been their 21-year-old keeper Ilan Meslier.

Wolves are finally back to form with the help of their talismanic forward Raul Jiminez. They sit in 10th place having not lost in their last four away games.

Last week they made the comeback of the season after coming back from 2-0 to win away to Aston Villa with goals in the 80th, 85th, and 90+5 minutes. This hunger and passion could prove important again this week.

Both teams have followed very similar paths in recent years after being promoted after years of obscurity in the Championship. Their exciting teams have shown frailties this year and they will be needing three points from this game.

In their last 13 meetings stretching back to 2010, Wolves have won seven and Leeds have won five. Last season, Wolves won both ties 1-0, home and away.

FULL TIME ASTON VILLA 2-3 WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS FOOTBALL CLUB💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛💛 pic.twitter.com/keNWkcViwT — Wolves.jp (@Wolvesjpn) October 16, 2021

Leeds v Wolves Probable Starting Teams

Leeds United

Formation

4-1-4-1

Probable Starting 11

Meslier (GK), Dallas, Cooper, Llorente, Shackleton, Struijk, James, Roberts, Klich, Raphinha, Rodrigo.

Injuries / Suspensions

Firpo (Muscle injuries), Phillips (Calf), Bamford (Ankle), Ayling (Knee), Koch (Groin)

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Formation

3-4-3

Probable Starting 11

Sá (GK), Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Semedo, Hwang, Jiménez, Traoré.

Injuries / Suspensions

Trincao (Covid-19), Bueno (Hamstring), Jonny (Cruciate ligament injury), Neto (Knee), Mosquera (Hamstring)

😍 Now the world sees, what we see!

pic.twitter.com/NQjlTprlQC — Leeds United (@LUFC) October 15, 2021

Leeds v Wolves Match Betting

Leeds United to win: 6/4

Draw: 23/10

Wolverhampton Wanderers to win: 7/4

Score Prediction

This will be a very close, tense affair where the Whites will need their crowd’s support for any chance of winning. There is no doubt that a lot will rest on the young Meslier’s shoulders as shots will rain in.

Expect this game to end 1-1 with both sides sharing the points.

