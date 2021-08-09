Leicester City Ask Ian Wright To Help Identify Abusive Fans

10 total views, 10 views today

Leicester City FC has asked Ian Wright to help them to identify fans that were abusive towards pundits Wright and Roy Keane at Wembley on Saturday.

Both pundits were working for ITV as they covered Leicester’s FA Community Shield victory over Premier League champions Manchester City.

Kelechi Iheanacho converted a late penalty to win his side their first Commuity Shield in 50 years – the second Community Shield win in their history.

Leicester’s victory follows their first-ever FA Cup win in their first final in the competition for over 40 years

However, the 2021 Community Shield was not defined by jubilant scenes of success but rather the poor behaviour of the club’s fans.

The abuse hurled at the pair included some fans calling Cork native Keane an ‘Irish c*nt’, according to Wright.

In a video posted to his Twitter account after the game, the ex-Arsenal striker said: “Leicester fans know how much respect I’ve got for them and their owners.

“I’m constantly bigging up Leicester and what they do but I got to say, where we were today, doing the punditry from the gantry where we were, some of them Leicester fans, what they were doing, calling Roy ‘Irish C’, mouthing the words to me – they know what words they were mouthing to me.

“You let yourselves down, big time. Really disappointed [in them] on the day, on what was a fantastic day for Leicester City fans. Them fans, on front of those kids, throwing the stuff down, what they were doing – mouthing and shouting what they were shouting.

“Disgraceful behaviour, man. Leicester, you shouldn’t be acting like that. Certain fans, you don’t represent Leicester.”

Leicester responded to the video that Wright posted by replying with a message of support for the pundits.

“Thank you for not letting this pass, @IanWright0. We’d welcome your help in identifying those involved so they can be held to account.

“We wholeheartedly condemn all forms of discrimination.”

