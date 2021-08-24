Leicester Thrashed In London As Antonio Breaks Record

1 total views, 1 views today

Leicester City were thrashed 4-1 by West Ham United on Monday night after going down to 10-men in the first half.

Striker Michail Antonio broke the goalscoring record for West Ham with a brace on the night and added an assist in an incredible performance.

Before the game, Antonio sat on 47 goals and had shared the record with club legend Paolo Di Canio.

Leicester winger Ayoze Perez was sent off after a stamp on West Ham attacking midfielder Pablo Fornals in the fortieth minute.

Michael Oliver gave the Leicester player a straight red card after a VAR review on the studs-up challenge.

Brendan Rodgers’ side had already gone behind after Fornals’ strike in the 26th minute found the net.

The Spaniard opened the scoring after combining with Said Benrahma to punish a poor pass from Leicester striker Jamie Vardy.

West Ham started the second half strongly and Antonio capitalised on another poor pass – this time from Caglar Soyuncu – to assist Benrahma who added a second for their side.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans reduced the deficit 13 minutes later and gave his side some hope heading into the final twenty minutes.

However, West Ham pulled away with two goals in a matter of minutes near the end of the game courtesy of Antonio earning the side their second win on the bounce.

Antonio used his strength to hold off Soyuncu and score the record-breaking goal and celebrated with a cardboard cutout of himself.

Four minutes later, the 31-year-old nabbed his second of the game, taking himself one shy of a half-century for the Hammers.

Right-back Vladimir Coufal’s cross found Antonio who moved away from his marker and slotted home to put the icing on the cake.

Antonio’s performance throughout the game earned him a man of the match award and he now sits on 33 goals and assists in his last 43 Premier League starts.

The game leaves Leicester in disarray with only one senior recognised centre-back fit (Caglar Soyuncu) after their new signing Jannik Vestergaard was injured in training.

Leicester will travel to Norwich City for their next game on Saturday, August 28th at 3:00 pm.

