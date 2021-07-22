Limerick FC Documentary To Feature At Galway Film Fleadh

1 total views, 1 views today

A Limerick FC short documentary called ‘Sit Down And Shut Up’ about the time they played European giants Real Madrid in the 1980 European Cup will be shown at the Galway Film Fleadh.

It’s a David vs Goliath tale about the opera of football, the city of Limerick and a game that few remember but three men can never forget.

The documentary is set to have its world premiere online at Galway Film Fleadh 2021 from July 20th – July 25th.

The short film is directed by award-winning filmmaker Cian O Connor and is funded by Limerick Arts Bursary.

The film features interviews with Limerick legends like Des Kennedy and Kevin Fitzpatrick as well as local fans such as Gary Spain – the historian of Limerick soccer, and publican, JJ O Dea.

The aim of the film according to director Cian O Connor, “was to not only tell the great story of this famous match but also to shine a light on that team and the golden era of Limerick soccer”.

The film according to Cian also aims to capture the spirit of the city of Limerick and its people.

Limerick FC played Real Madrid on the 17th of September 1980 in what today would be known as the UEFA Champions League.

The match was played in Lansdowne Road much to the disappointment of local Limerick fans.

The game itself was a thriller with a goal by Des Kennedy and an excellent showing by the Limerick team.

The film will screen online at the prestigious Galway Film Fleadh from the dates mentioned above.

Tickets for the online showing can be bought on the Galway Film Fleadh website.

The film will also be going on a national film festival run with showings across the country and a Youtube release set in the near future.

Click here to get tickets for the Galway Film Fleadh.

