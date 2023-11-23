List of the 53 players that got minutes under Stephen Kenny

Under Stephen Kenny’s leadership as Ireland boss, a roster of 53 players emerged, each leaving their mark in varying degrees.
From stalwarts commanding the field to those struggling to find their rhythm, the spectrum of contributions spanned the gamut. John Egan, a defensive cornerstone, stood firm, while others like Chiedozie Ogbene made an immediate impact with their speed and versatility.
Yet, challenges arose, with experienced figures like Shane Duffy enduring tough spells. Here’s a glimpse into the array of talents and their journeys during Kenny’s tenure, encapsulating both those who thrived and those who grappled within the Irish football landscape.
Of course, here’s the compiled list of all 53 players who featured under Stephen Kenny during his tenure as the Ireland boss:
1. John Egan
2. Gavin Bazunu
3. Chiedozie Ogbene
4. Shane Duffy
5. James McClean
6. Séamus Coleman
7. Jason Knight
8. Alan Browne
9. Josh Cullen
10. Dara O’Shea
11. Adam Idah
12. Liam Scales
13. Mikey Johnston
14. Nathan Collins
15. Jayson Molumby
16. Evan Ferguson
17. Matt Doherty
18. Enda Stevens
19. Troy Parrott
20. Callum Robinson
21. Jeff Hendrick
22. Robbie Brady
23. Darragh Lenihan
24. Caoimhín Kelleher
25. Jamie McGrath
26. Michael Obafemi
27. Andrew Omobamidele
28. Mark Sykes
29. Darren Randolph
30. Daryl Horgan
31. Callum O’Dowda
32. Conor Hourihane
33. Mark Travers
34. Kevin Long
35. Cyrus Christie
36. Seán Maguire
37. Ryan Manning
38. Aaron Connolly
39. Will Smallbone
40. Shane Long
41. Festy Ebosele
42. Andrew Moran
43. Sinclair Armstrong
44. Jack Byrne
45. James McCarthy
46. Ronan Curtis
47. James Collins
48. Will Keane
49. Scott Hogan
50. David McGoldrick
51. Harry Arter
52. Ciarán Clark
53. CJ Hamilton
Stephen Kenny introduced 21 players to their international debut during his tenure as Ireland’s manager:
1. Gavin Bazunu
2. Chiedozie Ogbene
3. Liam Scales
4. Andrew Omobamidele
5. Mark Sykes
6. Evan Ferguson
7. Mikey Johnston
8. Nathan Collins
9. Jayson Molumby
10. Andrew Moran
11. Sinclair Armstrong
12. Festy Ebosele
13. Jamie McGrath
14. Scott Hogan
15. Dara O’Shea
16. Jason Knight
17. Adam Idah
18. Caoimhín Kelleher
19. Troy Parrott
20. Ryan Manning
21. Will Smallbone