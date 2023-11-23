List of the 53 players that got minutes under Stephen Kenny

Under Stephen Kenny’s leadership as Ireland boss, a roster of 53 players emerged, each leaving their mark in varying degrees.

From stalwarts commanding the field to those struggling to find their rhythm, the spectrum of contributions spanned the gamut. John Egan, a defensive cornerstone, stood firm, while others like Chiedozie Ogbene made an immediate impact with their speed and versatility.

Yet, challenges arose, with experienced figures like Shane Duffy enduring tough spells. Here’s a glimpse into the array of talents and their journeys during Kenny’s tenure, encapsulating both those who thrived and those who grappled within the Irish football landscape.

Of course, here’s the compiled list of all 53 players who featured under Stephen Kenny during his tenure as the Ireland boss:

1. John Egan

2. Gavin Bazunu

3. Chiedozie Ogbene

4. Shane Duffy

5. James McClean

6. Séamus Coleman

7. Jason Knight

8. Alan Browne

9. Josh Cullen

10. Dara O’Shea

11. Adam Idah

12. Liam Scales

13. Mikey Johnston

14. Nathan Collins

15. Jayson Molumby

16. Evan Ferguson

17. Matt Doherty

18. Enda Stevens

19. Troy Parrott

20. Callum Robinson

21. Jeff Hendrick

22. Robbie Brady

23. Darragh Lenihan

24. Caoimhín Kelleher

25. Jamie McGrath

26. Michael Obafemi

27. Andrew Omobamidele

28. Mark Sykes

29. Darren Randolph

30. Daryl Horgan

31. Callum O’Dowda

32. Conor Hourihane

33. Mark Travers

34. Kevin Long

35. Cyrus Christie

36. Seán Maguire

37. Ryan Manning

38. Aaron Connolly

39. Will Smallbone

40. Shane Long

41. Festy Ebosele

42. Andrew Moran

43. Sinclair Armstrong

44. Jack Byrne

45. James McCarthy

46. Ronan Curtis

47. James Collins

48. Will Keane

49. Scott Hogan

50. David McGoldrick

51. Harry Arter

52. Ciarán Clark

53. CJ Hamilton

Stephen Kenny introduced 21 players to their international debut during his tenure as Ireland’s manager:

1. Gavin Bazunu

2. Chiedozie Ogbene

3. Liam Scales

4. Andrew Omobamidele

5. Mark Sykes

6. Evan Ferguson

7. Mikey Johnston

8. Nathan Collins

9. Jayson Molumby

10. Andrew Moran

11. Sinclair Armstrong

12. Festy Ebosele

13. Jamie McGrath

14. Scott Hogan

15. Dara O’Shea

16. Jason Knight

17. Adam Idah

18. Caoimhín Kelleher

19. Troy Parrott

20. Ryan Manning

21. Will Smallbone

