Liverpool Agree Deal With Lyon For Shaqiri

Liverpool have agreed a deal in the region of £9.5 million (€11m) with French side Olympique Lyonnais for want-away playmaker Xherdan Shaqiri.

Shaqiri will leave Merseyside after making 45 appearances for the Reds and winning four trophies in the process.

He was signed from Stoke City in the summer of 2018 for a fee of £13.5m after Paul Lambert’s side were relegated from the Premier League.

His three years a the club has seen the 29-year-old add a Premier League and a second UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup to his personal trophy haul.

The Swiss international has been looking for a move this summer after a lack of playing time following a successful first season with the club.

His move will give more opportunities to academy prospects, with the rise of 18-year-old Harvey Elliott being well documented and forward Kaide Gordon also impressing in pre-season.

Lyon recently had a bid for Shaqiri rejected but it appears that they have a sweet spot with their latest bid.

Shaqiri turns 30 this year and has one year left on his contract with an option for an extra year.

The Swiss attacker will put pen to paper on a three-year contract with the Ligue 1 team, who have been looking for a Memphis Depay replacement since the Dutchman’s departure earlier this summer.

Shaqiri has not been part of Liverpool’s first two matchday squads of the season while Harvey Elliott has been in both, starting their most recent fixture against Burnley.

Elliott impressed on his first Premier League start for the club with his creativity shining throughout and his movement proving tricky for the opposition to contain.

The childhood Liverpool fan was denied an assist when Mohamed Salah’s strike was ruled out by VAR as the Egyptian was in an offside position but his role in Liverpool’s second did not go unnoticed.

Shaqiri will get the playtime he desires in a break-up that works well for both parties.

